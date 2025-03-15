Free dog adoptions at Fox Plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Fox Plaza is the place to be this weekend, as El Paso Animal Services is bringing free dog adoptions right to the community.

The event will also offer low-cost pet vaccinations provided by the Veterinary Care Centers of Texas. Pet owners brought their dogs on a leash or in a carrier and received services such as:

Rabies vaccine - $25

DA2PPV (Distemper/Parvo) - $20

Leptospirosis - $20

Bordetella - $20

Dewormer - $5

Microchip - $30

Nail trim - $15

City license - $15

All adopted pets went home spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations, including a city license.