Teens form rising local banda

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of young musicians in the Borderland is proving that age is just a number when it comes to chasing your passion.

Ranging in age from 14 to 18, five friends have formed their own banda, performing at local events like quinceañeras, weddings, and even funerals—sharing their love for music and culture with the community.

Despite their youth, they’ve already earned awards for their mariachi performances at school and continue to inspire others through their dedication and pride in their Mexican heritage.

"Music helped me express what I am," said the group’s lead singer, who shared how music became an emotional outlet.

The band says they’re not in it for fame, but to stay connected to their roots and uplift others who might be afraid to pursue their dreams.

"You yourself has a story," another group member added. "You just have to write it."

Their story is this week’s Sunday Funday highlight, sponsored by Sarah Farms—reminding us all that no dream is too big, and it’s never too early to start.

