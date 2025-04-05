Warrior Games trials at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wounded, ill, and injured soldiers are competing at Fort Bliss this week in hopes of making Team Army for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

More than 65 athletes are taking part in the Army Trials—a nine-day adaptive sports competition featuring swimming, cycling, powerlifting, track, and more. Only 40 will be selected to move on and represent the Army in July at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs.

“Every day that I get to wake up and compete with athletes makes me so happy,” said one competitor. “I’ve learned so much just being here.”

Another participant shared, “This changes lives—not just to be a better soldier, but a better person, a better parent, a better spouse.”

The Warrior Games will be held July 18–26 at Colorado College and will bring together over 200 athletes from all branches of the military and allied nations for a week of healing, community, and competition.