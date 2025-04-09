ABC-7 gets taste of Downtown Restaurant Week

This year, Downtown Restaurant Week has over 20 participating restaurants offering exclusive menus, discounts, and special dishes.

El Paso food lovers are getting the opportunity to explore the diverse dining scene in Downtown El Paso, while enjoying great deals and unique flavors from local eateries.

ABC-7 had the chance to get inside the kitchens of District Coffee Co. and Mac's to see what their exclusive menu items for the week were.

District Coffee Co. is offering a variety of drinks, from a raspberry horchata latte, lavender tea, to an Irish cream cold brew.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit Downtown El Paso's website here.

Downtown restaurant week started on April 3 and runs until April 14.