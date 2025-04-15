Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: The second annual Festival of Fords

Published 9:45 AM

Festival of Fords Car Show:

Where: Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, Sunland Park, New Mexico, 1200 Futurity Dr, Sunland Park, NM 88063 just west of El Paso, Texas
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025:
    7:00am - Registration open and Check-In
    9:00am - Open to public and Presentation of Colors
    10:00am - Judging begins
    3:00pm - Awards Presentation
    4:00pm - Show ends
Who: All Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury makes, models and years
Entry fee: early registration $35 until April 15,  $45 the day of show

https://svtmustangelite.com/FestivalofFords.html

