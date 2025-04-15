ABC-7 at 4: The second annual Festival of Fords
Festival of Fords Car Show:
Where: Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, Sunland Park, New Mexico, 1200 Futurity Dr, Sunland Park, NM 88063 just west of El Paso, Texas
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025:
7:00am - Registration open and Check-In
9:00am - Open to public and Presentation of Colors
10:00am - Judging begins
3:00pm - Awards Presentation
4:00pm - Show ends
Who: All Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury makes, models and years
Entry fee: early registration $35 until April 15, $45 the day of show