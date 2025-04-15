ABC-7 at 4: The second annual Festival of Fords

Where : Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, Sunland Park, New Mexico, 1200 Futurity Dr, Sunland Park, NM 88063 just west of El Paso, Texas When : Saturday, April 26, 2025: 7:00am - Registration open and Check-In 9:00am - Open to public and Presentation of Colors 10:00am - Judging begins 3:00pm - Awards Presentation 4:00pm - Show ends Who : All Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury makes, models and years Entry fee : early registration $35 until April 15, $45 the day of show

