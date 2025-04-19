Bob Ross class in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is now home to a certified Bob Ross painting experience, giving Borderland residents the chance to create their own “happy little trees.”

Shawn Warswick is the only certified Ross instructor in the region, offering official Bob Ross-style painting classes that follow the wet-on-wet oil painting technique made famous on The Joy of Painting.

The classes are beginner-friendly and designed to be relaxing, creative and fun. All materials are provided, and students walk away with a completed painting by the end of each session.

“Everyone deserves the chance to paint something beautiful,” Warswick said. “Bob believed there were no mistakes—just happy little accidents. That spirit lives on in every class I teach.”

Warswick completed his certification after three weeks of training in Florida. His classes are open to all ages and skill levels.

The next class is scheduled for May 3rd.

To register or see upcoming sessions, visit www.shawnwarswick.com.



If you would like to be featured in a Sunday Funday segment, email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@kvia.com.