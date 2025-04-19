Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Bob Ross class in El Paso

By
Published 10:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  El Paso is now home to a certified Bob Ross painting experience, giving Borderland residents the chance to create their own “happy little trees.”

Shawn Warswick is the only certified Ross instructor in the region, offering official Bob Ross-style painting classes that follow the wet-on-wet oil painting technique made famous on The Joy of Painting.

The classes are beginner-friendly and designed to be relaxing, creative and fun. All materials are provided, and students walk away with a completed painting by the end of each session.

“Everyone deserves the chance to paint something beautiful,” Warswick said. “Bob believed there were no mistakes—just happy little accidents. That spirit lives on in every class I teach.”

Warswick completed his certification after three weeks of training in Florida. His classes are open to all ages and skill levels.

The next class is scheduled for May 3rd.
To register or see upcoming sessions, visit www.shawnwarswick.com.


If you would like to be featured in a Sunday Funday segment, email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@kvia.com.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content