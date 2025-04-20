Easter sunrise service at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 20, at 7 a.m.

The event is hosted by the 1st Armored Division and the Fort Bliss Religious Services Office. It will take place at 1LT Paul A. Noel Parade Field on Pershing Road.

The service is open to Soldiers, family members, Department of Defense civilians and the local community.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity to unite in celebration and faith, while also supporting spiritual readiness across the installation.

Those interested in attending are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 a.m. at the Buffalo Soldier Gate visitor parking lot off Airway Boulevard.