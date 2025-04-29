Affordable Mother’s Day ideas from The Consummate Host

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With Mother’s Day just around the corner, one local content creator is offering affordable ways to spoil Mom with a special touch.

Wayne Hilton, host of The Consummate Host on YouTube, developed his passion for creating experiences at a young age, setting the dinner table each night for his family.

Years later and after a rewarding career, Hilton decided to launch his YouTube channel last November to inspire others, sharing hosting tips, food ideas, and ways to make any gathering memorable.

He finally brought his brand to life on March 1 on his birthday, jumping in fully after years of planning.

While Hilton acknowledges today's culture often celebrates overnight success, he remains focused on steady growth and staying true to his vision.

Hilton says his greatest value is authenticity — encouraging people to be genuine and find their own way of hosting, using his ideas as inspiration.

While food and drink are important, Hilton emphasizes that the real magic of an experience comes from making guests feel truly welcomed.

