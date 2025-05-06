Visit a Smithsonian Museum without leaving El Paso County

A new Smithsonian exhibit is traveling through Texas and has landed in El Paso County, highlighting the landscape changes in rural America.

The Smithsonian Institution’s “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibition, now presented in the Los Portales in San Elizario, is traveling through seven Texas communities — El Paso County being the sixth one.

It explores the evolution in rural America, which includes communities along our border, veteran families and even Mexican American families.

"You know, people live in rural communities because they want to be there. They love living in the country. They love doing what they do," said Ariadna Velez, director of the Los Portales Museum. "And so this really highlights the not only the struggle, but the joy of what it is to build a community and continue to show the resilience of the community."

Some exhibits also touched on country life, equality and feature the 175th anniversary of El Paso County.

"This exhibit really touches on every aspect of what living in a rural community is like, and so if you live in the city and you come out here and you're trying to figure out, like, 'Why would someone live in a place so far away from everything?' Right? It really touches on how these communities have been so special, have been so valuable to sustaining, our community at large, and in greater El Paso," said Velez.

The exhibit is free and open to the public until June 15.