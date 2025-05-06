Young chefs, smart choices

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local health initiative is helping children make healthier choices by teaching them the basics of nutrition and cooking. Watch this Sunday, May 11, on Good Morning El Paso Weekend at 8 a.m. and again in the evening newscast. That’s this week’s Sunday Funday moment, brought to you by Sarah Farms.

Common Threads El Paso, a grantee of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, partners with the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso to provide hands-on culinary education for students from pre-K through 8th grade.

Through its Cooking Skills and World Cuisine programs, students learn to read recipes, measure ingredients, prepare balanced meals, and safely use kitchen tools.

Another offering, Small Bites, introduces healthy snacking and nutrition concepts through interactive lessons that incorporate math, science, and language arts.

Program leaders say their goal is to empower families with practical tools and knowledge to improve long-term health and well-being.

The effort aligns with the Health Foundation’s mission to promote healthy living through education, policy, and community engagement.

