Nature leads Zackery’s way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Zackery Perdue, a nature-loving young explorer from El Paso, is competing to become the 2025 National Wildlife Federation Jr. Ranger—and he needs your vote. That's this week’s Sunday Funday Moment is brought to you by Sarah Farms.

Now in third place, Zackery is hoping the community can rally behind him. His father, Aaron Perdue, says they’ve seen firsthand how people come together in the Borderland when asking for help—and now, Zackery is asking.

Diagnosed with autism, Zackery has found a true sense of connection and confidence in the outdoors. Whether he’s collecting fossils in the desert or admiring goats—his favorite animal—Zackery thrives when surrounded by nature.

His favorite activity? Exploring. From hiking and biking to simply observing, he sees beauty and meaning in everything around him—from rocks in his pockets to mesquite used for cooking.

You can vote daily for Zackery or make a donation vote to support the National Wildlife Federation’s mission to protect wildlife and wild places for future generations by clicking here.

If you’d like to be featured in next week’s Sunday Funday Moment, email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com.