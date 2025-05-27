El Paso cheer team wins big

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Bandits All-Star "Revenge" team has taken first place at the 2025 Summit Division II Championship in Orlando, Florida, held May 10–11 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

Competing in the Level 4 Senior Coed division, the El Paso-based team stood out among 30 of the best teams in the country. The Summit is one of the most prestigious competitions in the cheerleading world, and qualifying alone is a major achievement.

The Bandits’ road to victory was not easy. Throughout the season, the team faced multiple challenges, including injuries and other setbacks. Their national win highlights not only the athletic talent in the region but also the determination and resilience of local youth.

This victory marks a major milestone for El Paso’s cheerleading scene, bringing national recognition back to the city and inspiring other athletes in the community.

