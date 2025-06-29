El Paso entrepreneur turns aquarium idea into thriving business

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso entrepreneur is making waves with a business that combines his love of aquariums with event planning.

Miguel Angel Mercado began his career in banking and later transitioned into healthcare. But it wasn’t until he followed a creative idea—leasing out custom aquarium displays—that he discovered his true passion.

What started with cleaning aquariums quickly turned into a business venture, as doctors’ offices and hospitals began requesting custom installations. Eventually, he opened Azul, an event venue with large aquarium displays as its signature feature.

Mercado says the journey wasn’t easy, but he encourages others to take risks and believe in their ideas.

Azul is a new venue in the Borderland, and Mercado hopes his story inspires others to pursue their own path—no matter how unconventional it may be.