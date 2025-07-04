Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Ft. Bliss commemorates 4th of July Salute to the Nation

By
Published 6:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Community members at Fort Bliss commemorated the Declaration of Independence Friday morning at Memorial Circle.

The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss executed a 50-gun salute. Each fire honored one of the 50 U.S. states in the order they joined -- starting with Delaware and ending with Hawaii.

Fort Bliss officials said the event was also to give thanks and honor our freedom.

"We have soldiers from countries that we engaged in conflict in," Col. Doug Baker said. "We're able to share with them that spark of freedom of what America stands for."

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content