Ft. Bliss commemorates 4th of July Salute to the Nation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Community members at Fort Bliss commemorated the Declaration of Independence Friday morning at Memorial Circle.

The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss executed a 50-gun salute. Each fire honored one of the 50 U.S. states in the order they joined -- starting with Delaware and ending with Hawaii.

Fort Bliss officials said the event was also to give thanks and honor our freedom.

"We have soldiers from countries that we engaged in conflict in," Col. Doug Baker said. "We're able to share with them that spark of freedom of what America stands for."

