County ensures no veteran buried alone

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County is making sure no veteran is laid to rest alone.

Through the County Veterans Assistance Office, unaccompanied veterans are given dignified services with full military honors.

When officials learn of a veteran without family, they coordinate with local veterans service organizations and invite the public to attend.

The county says notices of upcoming services are posted on social media to give residents the chance to stand in.

Circumstances that can lead to an unaccompanied burial include veterans who outlived family members or those who lost touch with relatives.

For more information on unaccompanied veteran burials, call 915-273-3454.