Veterans honored ahead of Veterans Day

Published 6:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two local veterans, David Delgado and Robert Fonseca, joined ABC-7 for a live interview ahead of Veterans Day.

Both men were recently recognized with letters of appreciation from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s office for their service to the nation.

The appearance comes after a special ceremony at Northwest Early College High School, where students gathered to honor local veterans and active-duty service members.

The event included a breakfast, certificate presentations, and a performance of the national anthem by a veteran musician.

Organizers, including the Veterans Affairs advisory committee for District 1, say the event aimed to inspire the next generation to show gratitude and respect for those who have served.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

