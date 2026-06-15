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Girl Scouts learn home repairs with SHEBuilds ‘n Drills Workshop

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Published 5:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fifteen Girl Scouts will spend the week learning how to repair and handle home emergencies. The annual SHEBuilds 'n Drills Workshop teaches girls how to act during home flooding, fires and fix appliances.

The workshop is part of Rebuilding Together El Paso's SHEBuilds project, which teaches women basic home maintenance and safety skills. As a whole, Reubuilding Together repairs homes for low-income homeowners, seniors, veterans and people with individuals.

"Our goal is to build confidence, encourage problemsolving, and inspire interest in technical careers," Executive Director Roger de Moor said in a statement.

Christina Zuniga with SHEBuilds said the repairing side of the workshop teaches Girl Scouts basic repair skills like leaky faucets, woodwork and patching drywall. She said these skills can help the girls and their families save money.

"You could take care of a leaky faucet, for example, at your home instead of having to pay hundreds of dollars for a plumber," Zuniga said. "You know how to do it at home and it's simple."

Beyond repairs and emergencies, the girls will learn the principles of electricity through experiments, Rebuild Together El Paso said.

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