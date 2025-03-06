Skip to Content
Animals

Peacock found wandering Ciudad Juárez streets

Ciudad Juarez Municipal Government
By
Published 11:09 AM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Municipal Public Security agents recovered a peacock found wandering the streets of the René Mascareñas neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez.

Courtesy: Ciudad Juarez Municipal Government

Officials say the agents were carrying out prevention and surveillance work in the neighborhood when they got reports of the peacock loitering outside a store near De La Raza Avenue and Plutarco Elías Calles Avenue. The agents arrived to find the peacock hiding under a car.

Courtesy: Ciudad Juarez Municipal Government

They gave the peacock over to the fire department, who then sent the bird to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA).

Article Topic Follows: Animals

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content