Peacock found wandering Ciudad Juárez streets
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Municipal Public Security agents recovered a peacock found wandering the streets of the René Mascareñas neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez.
Officials say the agents were carrying out prevention and surveillance work in the neighborhood when they got reports of the peacock loitering outside a store near De La Raza Avenue and Plutarco Elías Calles Avenue. The agents arrived to find the peacock hiding under a car.
They gave the peacock over to the fire department, who then sent the bird to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA).