Peacock found wandering Ciudad Juárez streets

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Municipal Public Security agents recovered a peacock found wandering the streets of the René Mascareñas neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez.

Courtesy: Ciudad Juarez Municipal Government

Officials say the agents were carrying out prevention and surveillance work in the neighborhood when they got reports of the peacock loitering outside a store near De La Raza Avenue and Plutarco Elías Calles Avenue. The agents arrived to find the peacock hiding under a car.

Courtesy: Ciudad Juarez Municipal Government

They gave the peacock over to the fire department, who then sent the bird to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA).