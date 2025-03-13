Border Patrol welcomes first foal

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector welcomed the birth of a new horse named Dolly. She is the first foal ever born to a horse patrol detachment.

Dolly's mother, Juanita, gave birth to her on March 9, 2025 at the Sierra Blanca Station.

"Dolly’s arrival represents a significant milestone in the Border Patrol’s longstanding tradition of using horses to patrol rugged terrain along the U.S.-Mexico border," a spokesperson explained. "The name 'Dolly' was selected from a list of names submitted by students from the Sierra Blanca Independent School District, highlighting the community’s involvement in this special occasion."

Dolly's "striking" blue eyes make her stand out among the other mounted patrol horses, officials say. The add that Dolly could one day join her mother and the other horses in the mounted patrol detachment.