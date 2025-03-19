Pony found wandering Juarez streets

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for the Juarez Municipal Government says that Civil Protection Department personnel recovered a pony found wandering near the intersection of Plutarco Elías Calles and Henry Dunant avenues.

Civil Protection took the pony to a fire station, where it was then handed over to the Animal Care and Welfare Department for evaluation and safekeeping.

The spokesperson urges the public to report similar situations in the future.