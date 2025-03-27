Frozen cat food recalled for avian flu

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is reporting that Savage Pet issued a voluntary recall of its Savage Cat Frozen Cat Food, Chicken 84 oz. and 21 oz. The department reports that the product has tested positive for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus.

The lot code impacted is Lot. 11152026.

Department officials say that New Mexico has not had a reported case of HPAI in domestic cats, but that consumers should immediately stop feeding the impacted products to their cats. The agriculture department said that you should contact your vet if your cat displays any of the following symptoms of HPAI:

fever

lethargy

low appetite

reddened or inflamed eyes

discharge from the eyes and nose

difficult breathing

neurological symptoms such as tremors, seizures, incoordination or blindness

"The product was distributed nationwide, and several New Mexico retail locations carry Savage Pet products," a department spokesperson explained. "Savage Pet products are distributed by its parent company, Predator Pet Inc."

Report any concerns to the department's Feed, Seed and Fertilizer Section at 575-646-3107.