Dog in New Mexico infected by plague

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Santa Fe County dog was just diagnosed with the plague. It's the first animal plague case in New Mexico of 2025.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) says the dog received treatment and is already recovered. Officials with the department say prompt diagnosis and appropriate antibiotic treatment can greatly reduce the chances of death after diagnosis.

The plagues spreads through flea bites and eating an infected animal. Symptoms in cats and dogs include fever, lethargy, loss of apatite, swelling in the lymph node under the jaw. Human symptoms include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, and weakness. In most cases, there is a swollen, painful lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck area.

“Humans can also contract it through flea bites but also risk getting plague through direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, wildlife and pets," Dr. Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian, said.

Prevent plague by not leaving pet food and water near rodents and wildlife, putting hay and compost piles far from the house, and getting with your vet to talk about flea control product options for your pet.

Physicians and vets who suspect plague are asked to immediately report to the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).