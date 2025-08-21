El Paso Zoo’s ‘well-mannered’ lion, Hodari, gets MRI at Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo's 7-year-old lion Hodari is recovering from treatment for a "suspected spinal condition."

Hodari's care team prepares for his MRI (Courtesy: City of El Paso)

Hodari had been showing signs of mobility issues, lethargy, and tenderness while walking, so the zoo did a series of diagnostic tests, including an MRI at the Hospitals of Providence. The zoo's veterinary healthcare team and Veterinary Neurology Consultant Dr. Antonio Bowens took a sedated Hodari to the hospital's Memorial Campus after hours. The zoo released photos of the MRI today.

MRI technicians oversee Hodari's scan (Courtesy: City of El Paso)

The 500-pound African lion is now said to be doing well. The zoo is still awaiting the final results, but officials say that initial readings are "very encouraging," and gave them insight into Hodari's condition.

Hodari receives an MRI (Courtesy: City of El Paso)

Hodari moved from the Pueblo Zoo in 2022. His caretakers in El Paso describe him as well-mannered and strongly connected to his care team.