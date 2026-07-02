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El Paso Zoo animals beat the heat with ‘blood-sicles,’ tea pops

KVIA
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Published 11:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – It’s popsicle season not just for us but for the animals at El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Thursday, keepers will help animals beat the summer heat with a tasty, chilled treat.

 The zoo is home to hundreds of species representing regions worldwide, from Asia and Africa to the local Chihuahuan Desert.

With temperatures reaching the high 90’s and triple digits, the zoo usually combines cooling tactics like mist, ice piles, air-conditioned dens and water features.

Thursday, the zoo's residents will get to enjoy popsicle-like desserts with a special twist catering to their diets.

Carnivores will enjoy "blood-sicles" while herbivores will indulge in fruit, vegetable and tea pops, the zoo said.

Preparing these icy treats is no small task, though.

ABC-7 will speak with zoo officials about the process. Watch the full story in our evening newscasts.

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Article Topic Follows: Animals
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animals
el paso zoo
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Mia Tricarico

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