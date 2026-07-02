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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple trend with rain chances

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will continue to trend in the triple digits with rain chances sticking around.

This morning we started off warm with temps in the mid 70s. A hot afternoon is anticipated with El Paso expected to reach a high of 100 and Las Cruces 98.

Light rain chances remain at 10% those rain chances will stay through your 4th of July!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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