Borderland Backyards Photo Contest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We've been starting to feel that fall weather lately, which means if you're enjoying the outdoors, you might want a warm drink and a blanket!

Let's take a look at some photos of your gorgeous borderland backyards.

One viewer sent us this photo of their yard during sunrise.

They say it's the perfect time to go outside because it's nice and cool. They have a lovely bird bath, windmill and rocking chair.



Another viewer sent us this photo of their yard in the Upper Valley.

They told us there's nothing like waking up to the smell of alfalfa in the morning.

Another gorgeous view where you can even see a little bit of the sunrise reflecting off the clouds..

This viewer gives us a look at how they water their plants and trees.

They tell us, when they water, sometimes it looks like a lake. It seems to be keeping everything nice and green!

Finally, take a look at this backyard in the northeast..

You can see our gorgeous mountains in the background, and they also have some nice shade and a fire pit. Perfect for those chilly fall nights we've been seeing.

Time is running out, but you still have just about a week to share your photos! our contest ends on halloween. Just go to kvia.com/play to enter, and have the chance to win a 100-dollar gift card.

It's all sponsored by bar-b-clean!