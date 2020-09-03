Community Champion: El Paso teacher hopes to land cover of fitness magazine

Community Champions

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso high school teacher needs some help if she wants to land the cover of a fitness magazine.

Clarissa Marquez is an English teacher at El Paso High School, but fitness is also one of her passions.

Marquez got into body building two years ago and she's won several competitions.

She's currently in the running to be featured on the cover of Ms. Health & Fitness magazine.

Marquez has made it all the way to the quarterfinals, but she's in need of some more votes to advance to the semi-finals.

If Marquez wins, not only will she be on the cover of the magazine, but she'll also receive a prize of $20,000.

Money she plans to use to go back to school to get her master's degree.

"I always advocate to my students all the time about trying to be healthy," Marquez said. "That means you can still eat Takis at 8 o'clock in the morning with cheese if that's what they want, but in moderation of course. It's really just coming into that sense of self and that's what really the whole magazine kind of means to me, I had this goal, I kept pushing for it and then it paid off."

Voting is all done through Facebook.

To vote for Marquez, click on the link: https://mshealthandfitness.com/2020/clarissa-marquez

For all her accomplishments, ABC-7 has named Clarissa Marquez a Community Champion.

