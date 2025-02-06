Community Champions: El Paso student athletes participate in National Signing Day

EL PASO, Texas - Wednesday was National Signing Day.

High school student athletes across the country put pen to paper as they made their final decision on where they plan to continue their athletic careers.

El Paso was no exception.

Signing day ceremonies were held at high schools across the Borderland.

For all their accomplishments, the El Paso students athletes who signed on National Signing Day are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.