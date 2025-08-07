Community Champions: El Paso’s Ivan Melendez promoted to Triple-A Reno Aces

EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoan and Coronado grad Ivan Melendez is another step closer to the major leagues.

Melendez was recently promoted to Triple-A club the Reno Aces.

The Reno Aces are the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melendez had quite the debut with the Aces, not only hitting his first home run in Triple-A, but his first homer was a grand slam.

In his first three games with the Aces, Melendez recorded 6 hits and 6 RBIs.

Melendez also had a bobble head night over the weekend at his former club, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Unfortunately, Melendez won't be playing against the El Paso Chihuahuas at his hometown ballpark this season.

The Chihuahuas will face the Aces for the final time this season in a six game series next week in Reno.

The Aces played the Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park back in June when Melendez was still in Double-A.

For his accomplishment, Melendez is this week's Community Champion.

