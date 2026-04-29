Community Champions: Madison Orr fresh off the 2026 NFL Draft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While many people watch the NFL Draft from their couches at home, El Paso native and Texas A&M student Madison Orr experienced it up close and center stage.

Orr became part of the first group from A&M to earn the opportunity to work the NFL draft during her final year.

"It was so cool to see the stage right there in front of me," Orr said. " I saw all the performers and all of the football players that were getting drafted."

However, she had to go through a highly competitive application and interview process.

"We did submit an application with a couple of essays, references, resume, cover letter, and we had to do a little bit of research as to what the NFL draft experience is, why we want to be a part of it, and then out of those applicants, he chose about 20 to interview and then eight of us got the spot," Orr said.

Growing up, Madison was no stranger to football in her household.

"I grew up watching football with my family with my dad," Orr said. "I was a big football little girl and I just I loved everything about it."

She plans to continue at A&M to pursue a masters degree in marketing and then hopes to work for a professional sports team.

"I want to work either for the Dallas Cowboys or the Texas Rangers in sales or marketing, that would be the ultimate goal," Orr said.

Madison said leaving her hometown was one of the toughest decisions she's made, but the sacrifice has been well worth it.

"I think that this could be a great piece to tell students in high school," Orr said. "It's possible to do anything, even being from not the biggest city in Texas. Don't be afraid to pursue your career aspirations and nothing is ever too small."