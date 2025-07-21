A culturally-inspired blood donation campaign is asking for Type O donors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The American Red Cross said 57% of Hispanic people have Type O blood -- the most in-demand type for blood transfusions. Only people with Type O can receive it.

The American Red Cross West Texas Chapter is proud to announce the launch of the Los Donantes campaign. Seeking to raise awareness and participation of Type O blood donors in El Paso, the campaign will take place from July 29 to July 31. El Pasoans will have the opportunity to donate blood across the city.

Red Cross said the opening event will include an educational discussion about the "importance of blood donation in the Latino community."

It added, "With Latinos making up 80% of the population in El Paso, it is imperative that they join the lifesaving mission of blood donation."

Los Donantes Launch Event:

Date : Tuesday, July 29, 2025

: Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time : 8:30 to 10 a.m.

: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Location : El Paso City Hall, 300 N. Campbell St, El Paso, TX 79901

: El Paso City Hall, 300 N. Campbell St, El Paso, TX 79901 RSVP: bit.ly/losdonantes by July 25

Los Donantes Blood Drive Schedule:

Tuesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Paso City Hall Basement

300 N. Campbell St, El Paso, TX 79901

Wednesday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex (Dyer Building)

8941 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79924