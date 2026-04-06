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Application open to participate in 2026 Electric Light Parade in Las Cruces

City of Las Cruces
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Published 3:23 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is accepting entries for participants to light up its 2026 Electric Light Parade, the department announced Monday. This year's theme is "Stars, Stripes and City Lights."

The parade takes place July 3 at Apodaca Park. Restrictions include a 20-vehicle limit on car, vehicle and motorcycle clubs, the department said. Bicycles, walkers, single ATVs, UTVs or single vehicles are allowed.

The department said there are no entry or participation fees. Registration opens April 20. You can apply in-person at the Las Cruces Natatorium (1501 E. Hadley Ave.) or online at this site. Applications close June 12.

The department said trophies will be awarded to the floats best following the theme, use of lights and originality.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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