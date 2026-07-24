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Tune into ABC-7 for the 33rd Happiness Happens Here Humane Society of El Paso telethon

KVIA
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Published 1:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Are you team dog or team cat? Find out Saturday, Aug. 1 from 4-11 p.m. on ABC-7's 33rd Annual Happiness Happens Here Humane Society of El Paso telethon, presented by Mark Worley.

ABC-7's anchors and reporters will be live all day and night from the Humane Society hoping to find new forever homes for your new furry friend.

Proceeds from the telethon will go to help provide food, shelter, medical care and other services to the vulnerable animals HSEP serves.

Tune into ABC-7 Aug. 1 from 4-11 p.m.

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