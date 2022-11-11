Compassion Club changes lives in El Paso, nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- The Compassion Club is just what it sounds like - teens and kids, joining forces to spread love through good deeds and kindness. The concept was created by a mother who was grieving the death of her teenage son, and saw his friends struggling to find answers and healing.

Brittni Schroeder says one of her favorite quotes is by Tony Robbins: "The reason you're suffering is you're stuck on yourself." She says she knew she had to step in to help these kids and teach them to serve others. That's how the Compassion Club was born.

ABC-7 recently visited a compassion club meeting at Franklin High School, where students were busy making Thanksgiving baskets to give to the school's janitors. Participating students told us they wanted to give back and say thank you to them for keeping the school so clean- especially the bathrooms.

The Compassion Club may have started here in El Paso, but it has spread across the nation. Schroeder and her husband even created a curriculum, which they sell to make money for scholarships. More than $40,000 has been given out already, much of it right here in El Paso.

Teens say service projects help them look past their own problems, and makes them feel fulfilled. They've set up apartments for refugees, painted pictures to hang on shelter walls, and shop for underprivileged kids.

"In today's world our youth are challenged with adversity and it's our duty to teach our kids values and foundations that build character and create a culture of kindness and integrity," says Schroeder.