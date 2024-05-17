Former El Paso Nurse’s Ode to Old Stethoscope is Recognized by National Publication

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Maria O'Toole Corey recently had her ode to her old stethoscope recognized by the American Nurse Journal.

O'Toole says that one day while watching TV she felt inspired to write about her old stethoscope.

The article highlights the history she had with her old stethoscope and everything they have been through. In it, she recalls how her first stethoscope gifted by her father was stolen.

When she replaced it, she says she vowed to keep it close to her at all times.

O'Toole says what inspired her to become a nurse was her mother. From a young age she took care of her mother who suffered from severe mental illness and epilepsy.

But, nursing runs in the family. She recalls that one of her aunt's was a World War II nurse. O'Toole's sisters and nieces are also in the medical field.

After caring for patients for over 40 years, she went on to worked at the Department of Veteran Affairs and retired.

But she felt her work didn't stop there. She began teaching nursing part-time at El Paso Community College. In 2023, she took on the role of Assistant Professor.

"We are really working hard to bring new nurses into the field and we share our experiences," says O'Toole. "Some of the senior nurses are seasoned nurses who share their experiences with new nurses for the next generation. Because that's the generation that will take care of me."

She hopes that more students will consider nursing as a career path, as they are currently undergoing a shortage.

O'Toole reminds students not to do it for the money but the motivator should be caring for patients in need.

Click here if you'd like to read O'Toole's, "My Old Stethoscope."