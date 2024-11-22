El Paso man trains for winter Olympics in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Terrance White is a teacher. He's a dad. And he's grinding - training to compete in the bobsled event for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He says people think he's crazy, training in the desert for a winter sport. He gets asked a lot of questions when they see him pushing a bobsled-like contraption down the street.

White was first approached by a former Olympian while playing rugby in the army. His reaction was WHITE WAS FIRST APPROACHED BY A FORMER OLYMPIAN WHILE PLAYING RUGBY IN THE ARMY.

"I said nah, I'm not good at bobsled. And it's cold," White recalls. After some convincing, he began training at the Olympic training center in Chula Vista, California. He also trains at home, and in his El Paso neighborhood. He says the higher elevation gives him an advantage when he travels to compete.

Training consists of 2:00 am wakeup calls, and four to six hours of lifting weights, stretching, mobility work, and massages. But the best part of his day is coming home to his wife Joanna, and their two month old son, Terrence.

"A big motivation and the reason I become more successful is my wife. She does the hard things, massages, (and) meal prep," White says. She also irons his clothes for work, gets up early to make him breakfast and lunch, and helps him with his workouts. This family man takes nothing for granted.

"I was homeless. Never met my biological father. Ate out of trash cans. But my mom told me to always work hard. Nothing will be handed to you," White says. It's a message he passes on to students, where he coaches at Immanuel Christian School.

"I want the kids to know hard work, God first, you can do anything. Keep your head on straight, keep God first and you can achieve the impossible."

Many athletes at this level have more money and connections than White does, and he's thankful for anyone and everyone who donates to help make his dream become a reality. You can donate on venmo - his username is TerranceJ White.

Good luck, Terrance!