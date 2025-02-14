Girls and Boys Clubs of El Paso spread kindness on Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love and romance and express your admiration for others. It's customary to share cards and gifts.

Ahead of the big day, some students at the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso helped spread love and kindness a little further.

They were tasked with creating three cards: one for a family member, one for a friend and another for a schoolmate. Each student diligently worked on their cards- writing or sketching a unique message.

Anthony Tomasheski, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs, told ABC-7 the goal is to show others they're loved.

“How can we teach them positivity? How can we help spread kindness within our community? And you know, you can tell children over and over, be kind, do something nice for somebody today, but this is really taking that lesson out of a textbook or out of just somebody saying something and teaching them the value of that," he said.

He said showing others love and kindness doesn't have to be just on Valentine's Day, but year-round.

“Where all of our students, all of our children, know that the true joy is not in getting. It's in giving. And that's something we can do every day. And it's really something that costs nothing to make somebody smile," Tomasheski explained.

Some students said it was fulfilling to write nice messages for others.

Some wrote things like, "You're the best sister ever. I'm happy you were in my life" and “I like the way you dress.”

Students told ABC-7 they felt like they were making a difference in the lives of others.

“My favorite part probably has to be, like, making someone feel good and happy,” said one student.

“Spreading love, spreading joy. We want to make sure that our kids are doing something very similar, and they're working on, spreading not only, love, but kindness for Valentine's Day," the CEO said.