Good Vibes Only: Miss Teen Universe Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 17-year-old Venezia Martinez continues to prove all things are possible with hard work. This week she will be representing the state of Chihuahua at the Miss Teen Universe Mexico competition, competing against 30 other state representatives.

"It's not only beauty, but it's also being intellectually smart," she said.

In December, Martinez took the crown at the Teen Universe Chihuahua competition.

"My parents kind of gave me like that push to get out of my comfort zone and try, because I would have never thought that I would have won. And when I actually did, it gave me like that, that confidence that I could do more if I put myself, if I work hard, I know that I'm going to be able to reach and do great things," she said.

Martinez said she joined an agency to help prepare for the upcoming national competition, but she said school still comes first.

She's currently a senior at Silva Magnet High School. Martinez is a student-athlete who plays for the school's varsity soccer team and serves as an athletic trainer. Martinez is also enrolled in college classes. After graduating, she'll be studying Biomedical Sciences at UTEP and later attend medical school. She has dreams of one day becoming a pediatrician.

"Even if I'm just 17 years old, I don't think that age really matters. Because this is a dream that I've always wanted, so even if I want to do soccer, I want to focus on school. I'm going to do everything in my power to be able to do all things," she said.

The beauty queen said it's not just about winning the crown. Martinez said she wants to use her voice to champion education.

“Pageants have helped me be more secure about myself, because before I was struggling with self-love and my self-esteem."

Edgar Rincon, the principal of Jefferson Silva High School, said Martinez is a model to others.

"I feel very proud as a principal that we have a student, you know, Venezia, that is going to go represent our campus, Jefferson Silva High School in such a big competition. So as soon as I learned that she was a winner and moving on to the next round in the Mexico pageant, we just had to, first, highlight her and congratulate her. I mean, she's doing a great job," Rincon said.

Born and raised in El Paso, Venezia is proud of her Mexican-American heritage.

“For me, the hardest part of this process is that at first, I was very insecure of the way that I talk because I am bilingual. Sometimes it's hard for me to formulate the words because I do stutter a lot, but I learned that it's like a superpower to be bilingual. It's not a weakness. I get to represent my culture, and that's the most important thing. I get to share my values. And for people to see me.”

A new Miss Teen Universe Mexico competition will be crowned this weekend in Morelia, Michoacán.