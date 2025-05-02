Good Vibes Only: Teen figure skating medalist turned mentor 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- An El Paso figure skating champion is taking her knowledge on the ice and helping train the next generation of figure skaters.

17-year-old Anna Genna-Hiroi is a junior at Coronado High School. Most of her downtime is spent on the ice. Anna told ABC-7 she started skating at just eight years old.

"After watching the Sochi Olympics, where I was inspired by a lot of the skaters. And when my parents found out that we had a rink here, I just, I tried it out, and I had a lot of fun," she explained.

Anna is the only skater in her family. She said she loves how skating makes her come alive.

“I feel free and you're able to express your emotions, like through figure skating, and I really enjoy that part. I also really enjoy performing a lot,” she said.

She’s a double gold medalist. She’s the first and only one from El Paso. Anna said the biggest challenge has been the lack of ice rinks in our area—her only option being the El Paso Rhinos Arena.

However, recent injuries interrupted her competitive figure skating run.

“I definitely went through, like, a rough patch, and it was a long journey, but now I'm just focusing on myself, and I enjoy it a lot, and I'm happy. I'm happy to be someone that can represent El Paso.”

Now, she’s sharing her wisdom with others. She's a coach with the El Paso Blades Skating Academy.

“I started coaching others because I've always liked helping people and like teaching little kids about skating, and I just found it fun, and so now I just enjoy being the culture and being able to help other skaters out so that they can reach the level they want to.”

Anna said after graduating high school she wants to pursue a career that helps others. She also said she would like to coach others in college.

