Good Vibes Only: Local teen’s art displayed at the El Paso Museum of Art

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— At just 16 years old, Desiree Arzaga’s artwork is now part of an exhibit at the El Paso Museum of Art.

It's part of Enfoque Community Spotlight: EPISD Transformation Through Art. The exhibit highlights the work of 42 El Paso ISD high school students.

Desiree’s art teacher at Irvin High told her about the exhibit last year, and she immediately got to work.

“I drew a cathedral door that's on Milan Cathedral. I just appreciate that art so much. So I wanted to draw it, and I tried to do that the best I could.”

Desiree told ABC-7 that she worked on the piece for months and devoted countless hours to completing it. She said she worked on it during school and at home. It took nearly a year to complete.

Desiree’s art was only one of three selected at Irvin High, and then she advanced to the next phase.

Her art teacher, Delma Vargas, said Desiree was committed to perfecting her art piece.

“Desiree has always been the detail kind of girl. Anything that she draws, she makes it come to life. So when I saw her drawing, the detail, the intricate detail of every single piece, I was just wowed. I was; it's phenomenal. I've never seen anything like it,” Vargas said.

Vargas said it was a difficult task selecting which pieces would move to the next round, but she was confident in all of her students' abilities and creations.

“They communicate their emotions. They communicate their stories, their culture through these pieces. So it's very important not only to teachers but to their students, for everybody to know what they're about.”

Vargas said she was excited to see her students’ artwork on display at an art museum.

Desiree said her black-and-white piece challenged her as an artist.

“Actually. I don't think I've ever had such a struggle. Like mentally, I was, like, a little bit overwhelmed. I was like, ‘Is this going to work? Should I restart?’ I actually did restart a couple times because I just didn't like the way I measured the segments and everything, because it does involve architecture. So everything has to be symmetrical, or it had to look right. And I struggled with that because I've never done that. So I think this was the third attempt, the third big piece of paper, and it worked.”

She felt proud when she finally completed the piece, and it was a special moment when she saw it on display at the El Paso Museum of Art.

“When I was in the museum, I was like, wow, this is like, I did that. And it was such a good experience to see.”

Desiree also witnessed other art enthusiasts admire her work at the museum.

“I saw this woman, and she, like, got teary. She started tearing up, and I talked to her, and it just, it's, like, a it's such a crazy feeling, like I made something that affected someone in that way,” she said.

As an aspiring graphic design artist, Desiree said this special moment has motivated her to keep pursuing art.

“It was such a good experience to see it there. It made, like, everything, like all the stress that I had and those little doubts, it made all of that, like, worth it. Like, yes, like I did it. I did it.”

The junior said that while she isn’t currently taking any art classes, she is still very dedicated to art.

Desiree has been a busy student as she juggles her coursework between her high school classes and college-level classes. She is on track to receive her associate's degree from EPCC at the same time she graduates high school.

The exhibition is on view through Sept. 30 at the El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza.

