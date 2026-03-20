Good Vibes Only: Student, teacher prepare for trip to France to honor fallen U.S. soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Eastwood Knolls International School social studies teacher Paula Perales and Eastwood High School sophomore Danity Martinez are preparing for the trip of a lifetime.

This summer, they’ll be traveling to Washington, D.C., and Normandy, France, as part of the 2026 Albert H. Small Normandy Institute. The duo was among 15 student-teacher pairs selected nationwide. They are the only ones selected from Texas and the entire Southwest.

They’ll participate in an intensive college-level study of the Normandy Campaign of 1944. They’ve already started working on research and participating in lectures.

Both are ready to embark on this unforgettable voyage this June.

"I didn’t have high hopes. I didn't think we were going to make it, but when she sent it, me and my mom were really excited,” Danity said.

Perales said she chose Danity because of her close connection to her family. Perales previously taught Danity’s two older sisters.

"She really trusted me with the position, and she really wanted me to be a part of it with her. And I've always loved history. It's one of my favorite subjects. So I didn't hesitate, and I jumped at the chance to be with her,” the sophomore explained.

Danity said she’s excited to immerse herself in the history and experience historical landmarks up close.

Both said that being selected to participate in this competitive, prestigious program is an honor.

Danity and Perales have the task of exploring the life of Pvt. Jose Isabel Alvarado, who was born in Smeltertown. The duo explained to ABC-7 that his remains were never brought back to El Paso, and he was buried in Normandy. During their upcoming trip, they will be able to present a eulogy in honor of Alvarado.

"You know, they deserved, you know, to be honored. They deserve to be remembered. And I think that's my going away is that I get to live this experience, honor their lives and their sacrifice and their service,” said Perales.

The team will also visit historical sites in Washington, D.C., and Normandy, France.

"So that way we can truly understand the cost of freedom, military service, and democracy of our country,” Perales added.

Both are eager to represent El Paso during this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I hope that I can do my best to honor El Paso and my school. Very nervous, but I'm excited because I know that I worked really hard for this,” Danity said.

"Kind of watching as, like, a parent watching their kid grow up and going through this experience. I think seeing her excitement, seeing her understanding, and her connection to this is going to be like the cherry on top for me as her teacher,” Perales added.

All participating members have been meeting virtually. The Albert H. Small Normandy Institute is covering all course materials and travel expenses.

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