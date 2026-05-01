Good Vibes Only: Sun City Independent showcases musical talent on world stage

DAYTON, OHIO (KVIA)—Members of Sun City Independent continue to celebrate following a series of triumphant performances at the WGI Percussion Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

The group finished in 13th place, marking the highest placement and one of the strongest performances in the program’s history. The group participated in the Independent Open Class and brought unbeatable energy to spectators.

Sun City Independent is an indoor percussion marching arts organization. Participants come from various local high schools and undergo a rigorous audition process. Kody Wayne Jones, the director, said performers are from the ages 14 to 22 years of age.

Jones said they are all passionate about music and performing!

"All of our students will really, really want to be here and want to be the best. And that's kind of the thing we look for,” he said.

In Dayton, the group performed an emotional, choreographed routine that included dance and music.

Sun City Independent was founded in 2018 and has already made some serious strides! Jones first joined the group as a participant. He said it was incredible seeing how the group has evolved over the years.

"It was just, like, everything we've been working past for the past ten years had finally, like, come to, like, realization when we saw the students take that field and all the staff were happy and crying, just watching all the students perform. And it was a really great moment just watching them be there at Dayton, Ohio, in the finals competition, competing with the best of the best in the world from El Paso."

Jones said their overall goal this year was to make it past preliminaries and into finals! An accomplishment they now look back on fondly!

“It was that which was the best time of that trip, because that's what we've been working for all season!”

During finals, the group came in 13th place overall. Jones said he’s excited to return to the competition and is hopeful they’ll make it into the Top 10.

The group is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday. It’s happening at Oasis Bowling Lanes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.