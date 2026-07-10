Good Vibes Only: El Paso boy to escort players onto field for World Cup match

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Lopez family is counting down the days to their upcoming trip to Dallas, Texas, as one family member will take part in an unforgettable experience at the 2026 World Cup.

9-year-old Noah Lopez will help escort soccer players onto the field for an upcoming semi-final match. He'll be briefly featured during the televised event while holding players' hands.

Several months ago, Claudia Lopez entered her son’s name in a raffle for the opportunity, but never imagined he would be selected! The contest selected children to cheer on their favorite teams while escorting players onto the pitch before kickoff.

ABC-7 spoke with the family ahead of their trip to the soccer tournament. Noah said he is both excited and nervous!

“It's going to be crazy going in the World Cup, holding a player's hand in the semifinals,” he said.

The Player Escort Program has helped young soccer fans escort players onto the pitch across all 104 matches, with nearly 2,000 children participating across Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Noah’s parents recalled the moment they found out their son would be taking part in this rare opportunity:

"I just remember closing my eyes and saying a little prayer and then pressing the button. And then I just saw the email come up, and it says, ‘Congratulations! You've been selected.’ So it was really cool. It was exciting,"

"To be able to think that we're going to be able to go to the World Cup. It's just like one of those things you have on your bucket list, and, thankfully, you know, my son got selected, and now we're able to enjoy this,” Edwin added.

Noah said he also couldn’t believe it when his mom first told him about it. He thought his mom was pranking him. Now, he feels eager to be up close to some world-class athletes.

As part of this experience, one parent can accompany their child on the day of the game. While Claudia entered her son in the raffle, she decided to give her spot to her husband, who is a big soccer fan.

“It's still a little surreal. I'll believe it when we're there,” Edwin said. “I can't believe it. It's one of those things that you dream of, and it's amazing that it's becoming true.”

Edwin will watch the game inside Dallas Stadium alongside other parents. Noah will be taken to a separate viewing area with other escorts after kickoff.

While Noah’s mom and sisters were not able to secure tickets, they’ll be watching the game from outside the stadium. They said they are still excited about this rare opportunity Noah is taking a participating in.

Noah’s sisters have given him a few pointers ahead of his big moment.

“Smile and take pictures for me,” said one sister.

Congratulations to Noah and the entire Lopez family!