Your call, their second chance: how you power the Humane Society Telethon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Humane Society of El Paso's 33rd annual telethon is happening this Saturday, August 1st from 4 P.M. - 11 P.M.

The Humane Society hosts this event to spotlight homeless animals who are seeking a permanent home. The event is also a chance for the community to donate to the non-profit organization. Humane Society told ABC-7 that all funds raised go to the medical department.

"We are firm believers in making sure that any of the animals that are entrusted to our care," said Robert Shamy, Humane Society's executive director.

Shamy also explained that the shelter was in critical need of surgical supplies and medicine. He encourages El Paso to participate," There's no donation too small. It all goes to help our critters. And at the same time, this telethon also raise awareness."

Shamy also admitted it wasn't too long until he fell in love with a shelter animal, "When I came to work here, I couldn't resist. I was here a month, and I found a little critter that I absolutely loved, and I took him home. A couple of years later, I found another one that I took home, and most recently I found another one I took home. So my wife was probably going to divorce me soon because I keep bringing these little critters home."

Every dollar raised during Saturday’s telethon directly funds the critical medicine and surgical supplies these animals desperately need before finding their forever homes. Whether you tune in to adopt your next family member or simply donate what you can, your support ensures the animals at the Humane Society get a second chance at life.

Be sure to tune in this Saturday, August 1st, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. to make a difference—no gift is too small to change a life.