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ABC-7 First Alert: Record-heat potential continues midweek!

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:35 AM
Published 6:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ACB-7 First Alert as the heatwave remains a major impact through the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert for the El Paso county area:

This morning we woke to temperatures in the upper 70s and the low 80s.

Once more we expect dangerously hot conditions to continue through the Borderland. Temperatures will lean above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 106 this could challenge a standing daily heat record.

Rain chances are still within our forecast at about a 10-20% chance for isolated thunderstorn chances.

Stay ahead of dehydration by drinking an extra glass of water this morning!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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