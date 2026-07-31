Unconditional love: How pets at the Humane Society of El Paso are changing lives and improving mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Whether you are looking for a workout partner, a companion for a new apartment, or a final addition to your family, adoption is about more than just filling a space in your home. Staff at the Humane Society of El Paso and decades of scientific research—say pets have a profound impact on physical and mental health, offering a lifeline of support when life gets tough.

"Pets give you that sense of comfort and make you keep moving, knowing that you have to support them as well and do what's best for the animals gives you motivation." Said Medical Coordinator Stephanie Morales.

Pets provide companionship and can also add structure to your day. This could give you a reason to get outside and get physical activity. The National Institute of Health reported that interacting with pets decreases cortisol and blood pressure levels, all while reducing loneliness.

"If I'm a little stressed out, I can walk to the kennels and get inside with one of the dogs, and they help boost my mood. It's a different experience with an animal because they give you unconditional love at all times." Said Robert Shamy, the Executive Director of Humane Society El Paso.

Shamy said he has been affiliated with the Humane Society for at least thirty years and that him and his family have adopted over a dozen dogs over the past years.

Shamy can't resist the joy these rescue animals bring," When I got the opportunity to come work here, I couldn't resist. I was here a month, and I found a little critter that I absolutely loved, and I took him home. A couple of years later, I found another one that I took home, and most recently I found another one I took home."

He even shared an anecdote of him witnessing a pet change someone's life for the better.

"t's gone both ways. We had a little dog that had been here for two years because of Covid, and we had a lady come in who had some issues. So she was she was kind of looking for someone to perk up her life, and she ended up adopting him. And you see his picture and her picture now, and it's night and day. It is night and day."

If your on the fence about adopting, keep in mind that these animals can help you as much as you're helping them. If you're looking for a fresh start, or maybe just feeling stuck, Shamy reminds you, "From personal experience, these little critters will will change your life."