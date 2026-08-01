Skip to Content
Happiness is Here Telethon

LIVE BLOG: 33rd Annual ‘Happiness Happens Here’ Humane Society of El Paso Telethon

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 4:31 PM
Published 3:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 and the Humane Society of El Paso is teaming up for a live broadcast for viewers to learn what the HSEP is all about!

Even if you're not looking for a new four-legged friend, the HSEP is accepting donations! Are you team dog or team cat? Vote here and donate!

Team dog is currently in the lead!

If the livestream isn't playing, click here.

From 4-11 p.m., we will be live to spotlight some animals in the El Paso community looking for a forever home.

You can also call (915) 642-9955.

Article Topic Follows: Happiness is Here Telethon
Humane Society Telethon

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.