Brother & “Lil’ Sis” Hope To Be Adopted Together

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supportive home. As part of a program called "Heart Gallery of El Paso", ABC-7 continues profiling some heart-warming children in the borderland who desperately yearn to be adopted.

ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala brings you another story in a series of reports with Heart Gallery of El Paso, and caught up with 11-year-old Marcos and his 3-year-old sister Alice.

If you're interested in adopting, and would like to see more kids from the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can click on this LINK.

