Heart Gallery of El Paso hosts ribbon cutting for new gallery at Cielo Vista Mall





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Today Heart Gallery of El Paso hosted a ribbon cutting for a new gallery at Cielo Vista Mall.

The Heart Gallery raises awareness of children in the foster care system in El Paso who are awaiting adoption. The new exhibit at Cielo Vista Mall will display the portraits and details of the children who have been waiting for adoption the longest.

“The exhibit features striking professional portraits of youth who often wait the longest for adoption – including older children, sibling groups, and children with higher medical needs – inviting the community to learn more about foster care and permanency,” a spokesperson explained.

A mall official explained that the community hub is an ideal place to connect families with children in need of a forever home.

“We’re proud to partner with the Heart Gallery of El Paso on this impactful installation,” said Cindy Foght Director of Marketing & Business Development, Cielo Vista Mall / Simon Property Group.



