El Paso teen seeks forever family

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old El Paso teen is hoping to find a forever family through the Heart Gallery of El Paso's "Many Hearts, One Mission" campaign.

Janelle is one of many children featured by the Heart Gallery of El Paso, an initiative that helps connect children in foster care with prospective adoptive families.

The teen describes herself as strong, caring and kind. While she may be shy at first, those who know her say she has a sweet personality and enjoys making others laugh.

Western Playland partnered with the Heart Gallery of El Paso to give Janelle and her cousin an afternoon of fun at the amusement park. Despite being nervous about some of the rides, Janelle said she enjoyed the experience and overcame her fear of heights.

Janelle enjoys music, art and spending time with family. Drawing is one of her favorite hobbies. One of her favorite pieces of artwork is a drawing of Jesus comforting her with a hug.

Janelle hopes to find an adoptive family in El Paso and says being able to visit family and friends in the Borderland is especially important to her.

To learn more about Janelle and other children waiting to be adopted, visit the Heart Gallery of El Paso website and browse the gallery of children seeking permanent, loving homes.

The Heart Gallery of El Paso's "Many Hearts, One Mission" campaign is sponsored by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and community partners.